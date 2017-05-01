Macho kama gololi! Here’s a VIDEO of BETTY KYALLO that is making men look for water to quench their thirst.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 10:59

Tuesday, 16 May 2017 - S3xy KTN anchor, Betty Kyallo, shared a video flaunting her natural hair but the way she was rolling her bed-room eyes is what has caught the attention of men.

Imagine Sultan Joho was getting a close view of these eyes before their affair hit a snag.


This woman is just hot.

Watch this video and grab a glass of water to quench your thirst.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno