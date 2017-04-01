LUO Nyanza residents endorse UHURU for a second term, RAILA is going to Bondo - PHOTO

A section of Migori residents have endorsed President Uhuru Kenyatta for the second term saying he is more democratic than ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.





The residents who were speaking in Migori town said that they were tired with how Raila Odinga has influenced ODM nominations where he rigged in favour of his preferred candidates.





Following the shambolic nominations, the residents vowed to teach Raila a lesson should he fail to ‘honor’ their wishes by handing the party certificate to the rightful winners.





Former Minister Ochilo Ayacko, who has since ditched the ODM party, has vowed to marshall his supporters and send Raila Odinga home for influencing Migori County gubernatorial nominations where he gave incumbent Governor, Okoth Obado, the nomination certificate.





A similar crisis has embroiled Homa Bay County’s leadership where Governor Cyprian Awiti, Senator Otieno Kajwang, Mbita MP, Millie Odhiambo, and Suba South MP, John Mbadi, are accused of rigging their popular opponents.





Raila Odinga has been blamed by residents for failing to ensure free and democratic nominations in Nyanza.’





Here is a photo from Migori County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST