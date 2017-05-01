LUO elders ban RAILA ODINGA from stepping in Kisumu! We will vote for UHURU in August 8th

Monday May 22, 2017 - A section of Luo community elders have castigated NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, for urging NASA supporters to shun independent candidates in the forthcoming General Election.





The elders who are from Kano said Raila’s remarks that only NASA candidates should be voted is divisive and would give Jubilee Party an easy win in the election.





On Saturday Raila asked NASA supporters not to vote for independent candidates and instead consider those who..



