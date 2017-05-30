Local and foreign Journalists go gaga over the SGR after smooth test ride to Mombasa (LOOK)

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - The Standard Gauge Railway may be worth the hype it has generated if this reaction by various journalists who used it for the first time is anything to go by.





The first phase of the mega project will be officially launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday.





On Monday, various journalists used the railway from Nairobi to Mombasa and most were impressed.





