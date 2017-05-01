LIZ narrates how she nearly died after eating in a friend’s wedding last week.

Wednesday, 24 May 2017 - Trade Bells Catering Company has been put on the spot after several people died while others were hospitalized after eating in a wedding in Karen where the company provided catering services.





It has been confirmed that those who lost their lives died as a result of cholera.





The catering company may have cooked the food in unhygienic conditions.





Liz is among those who attended the wedding and see what she had to say in the next page.



