Liverpool striker DIVOCK ORIGI speaks better Swahili than most Nairobians! VIDEO

Liverpool striker DIVOCK ORIGI speaks better Swahili than most Nairobians! VIDEOEditor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 05:12
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - Liverpool striker Divock Origi has wowed Kenyans on social media with his impeccable Swahili.
The 22-year old, who is a son of former Kenyan international, Mike Okoth, was speaking during an interview with BBC Swahili in the UK over the weekend.
The video was shared on twitter by his cousin, Arnold Origi, the Harambee stars goalie who plies his trade with Norwegian side, Lillestrom.
Origi, who joined Liverpool from French side, Lille, in 2014 plays for the Belgian national team.
Watch the clip below:
Yeah He is Kenyan and Yeah @DivockOrigi can speak Swahili. @DivockOrigi ni jamaa wa mtaani. Those who doubted or didn't know pic.twitter.com/CtzbYDN4IC— Arnold Origi (@origi_arnold) May 16, 2017
The Kenyan DAILY POST.