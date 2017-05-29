Leave MWAKWERE alone or else…COAST warns UHURU after threatening to spill the beans

Monday May 29, 2017 -Coast leaders and supporters of Wiper Governor candidate for Kwale County Chirau Ali Mwakwere have defended him against the accusations that he is spreading propaganda against Jubilee at the Coast.

This comes days after President Uhuru Kenyatta threatened to spill the beans against Mwakwere if he did not stop muddying Jubilee in the region ahead of the August polls.





“Stop the propaganda because we have your records. As you come here to claim we want to grab land so you can damage our reputation, don’t forget we have records of past Governments. We will expose you. Do not throw stones if you live in glass a house,” Uhuru told Mwakwere last week.

Speaking yesterday, the leaders warned President Kenyatta to leave Mwakwere alone, saying the former Ambassador to Tanzania was a clean man and that’s why he appointed him to represent Kenya in Tanzania in the first place.

They expressed confidence that the Wiper candidate would unseat Governor Salim Mvurya of Jubilee come August.