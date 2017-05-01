Leave LUHYAs alone or we will vote for UHURU to the last man - KHALWALE tells RAILA ODINGA

Tuesday May 23, 2017 - Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale has warned National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to leave the Luhya community alone and stop imposing leaders on them.





Speaking at a burial in Lurambi Constituency, Khalwale threatened to rally Luhyas to vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee if Raila will not stop meddling in the affairs of the Luhya nation.





Khalwale told Raila that..



