LADY who is a student in USIU narrates how she was R@P3D by Nigerian at friend's birthday party
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - A Nigerian man was charged on Tuesday with defiling a 19-years United States International University (USIU) student on campus.
The suspect identified as Entony Daberechukwu denied the charges and was released on a Sh500, 000 bond.
He was also ordered to deposit his passport in court.
The lady told the court that on May 19, she attended a friend’s birthday party in Thika Road Mall where the accused was present.
They got along well and at 11PM they moved to...
