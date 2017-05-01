LADY exposes the dangerous thug from Dandora who R@P3D her at gun-point (See his PHOTOs).

A lady has exposed a dangerous thug from Dandora who r@p3d her at gun-point infront of her husband.





His name is Patrick Njoro alias Safara, an armed thug behind various crimes in Dandora, Umoja, Saika and Komarocks.





He carries out crimes together with Stephen Kambi, a Member of the County Assembly (MCA) from Dandora, who was recently arrested and taken to court where he was charged with 8 counts of rape, robbery with violence and illegal possession of guns and released on a Sh 1 million bond.





This thug called Safara attacked the woman and her husband in Umoja as they were heading home.





Safara is behind bars but he is sending members of his gang to threaten the lady he r@p3d.

Here’s what the lady who was rap3d by this shameless beast posted.





“ The thug who robbed me n my hubby at gun point n raped me..the case involving an MCA in dandora I know most of u heard about it in the news.the guy was arrested n gun recovered. He's now in prison BT is sending me boys to threaten me.alipewa bond sa akitoka sijui mm na family yangu tutaenda wapi.his name is…



