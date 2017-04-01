LADIES, the benefits of this awesome smart BR@ will blow you away (VIDEO)

This awesome smart br@ offers all round support and can help women conquer stress.





The smart br@ dubbed Vitali is equipped with sensors (small stone like-devices known as gem) that can measure vital signs like heart rate variability, (HRV), a key indicator of stress. It also has flexible, washable fabric sensors that can monitor your chest's movements.





The device connects to your phone via Bluetooth, although you don't need to constantly hang on your phone to have Vitali work – it can function without needing to be paired to your phone.





It comes in black and white options and it will retail for $249 (approx Sh24K)





Watch the video by clicking the link below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.