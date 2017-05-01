KULA KWA MACHO!! This S3XY LADY shaking her juicy derriere will excite men (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 10:50
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 - This African beauty showing off her twerking skills will leave men salivating.
The s3xy lady with curves in the right places takes turns to show off her stronghold in a dance off with a man.
While the guy is unbelievably flexible, the lady takes all the attention for obvious reasons.
The lady is a popularly video vixen in Uganda.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.