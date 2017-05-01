Ksh17million, the amount that Governor IRUNGU paid to get the Jubilee Nomination certificate! SHAME

..Political Parties Tribunal with a record ksh17million for them to rule in his favor. We sought his comment on this matter but he was not reachable by the time we went to press. Now it is clear that indeed Governor Irungu compromised the Disputes Tribunal to get Ndiritu’s victory squashed and he was declared the winner. The high court as well upheld this decision by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.





The other day we established the political cartel behind Governor Irungu. After the high court upheld the decision of declaring Irungu the winner, Governor Irungu in the company of Cabinet Secretary Kiunjuri were spotted at Panafric Hotel celebrating the win. Among those who were present on this small party were a Mr Mwangi, who is Irungu’s lawyer, Mr Nyamodi who is the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal lawyer, and of course Kyalo Mbobu who is the chair of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.





These faces present on this party to celebrate Governor Irungu’s win are enough to raise serious questions on the integrity of the whole process that awarded Governor Irungu the Jubilee certificate.





Of interest here is CS Mwangi Kiunjuri. What is his stake in Laikipia politics? Is he using State resources in favor of Governor Irungu? What is his interest? Did he participate in compromising the Jubilee nomination process in favor of Irungu? We know that Kiunjuri has political ambitions slated for 2022, does he want weak people he can control?





It is hurting in these troubled times with the skyrocketing cost of essential goods and food to read on how our politicians are wasting resources at their own volition while Kenyans are suffering and unable to cater for their own food.





Using state resources for campaigns is unacceptable and IEBC is categorical that state resources cannot be used in campaigns let alone bribing officials.





Laikipia North constituency was recently gazetted for rampant insecurity in the area and it witnessed a very low voter turnout. Laikipia North is an ODM zone with an ODM member of parliament. But reports have indicated that Laikipia North MP, Mathew Lempurkel, is a compromised gentleman in favor of Irungu .





It's now very clear that the people's choice in the Laikipia Gubernatorial race in the just concluded Jubilee nominations is none other than Muriihi Ndiritu. Governor Irungu has forced his way in through the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal and he is an impostor who should be rejected by the people of Laikipia. Now it is up to the people of Laikipia to elect their choice in August 08 or elect the choice of the courts. Over to you people of Laikipia.