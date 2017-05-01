Ksh17million, the amount that Governor IRUNGU paid to get the Jubilee Nomination certificate! SHAME

We have been closely following the Jubilee nomination process, as a matter of fact that is expected of any leading political blogger in the country. There have been many surprises here and there, right from Anne Waiguru’s easy clinch of the Kirinyaga gubernatorial nomination ticket to the illustrious and perhaps tragic fall of Kiambu Governor, Mr Kabogo. Most interesting was the Starehe nominations that saw one Jaguar shed tears of frustration outside the Jubilee house at Pangani.





Close monitoring of this process did not end there. Now inside information has started emerging on the intrigues that informed the whole Jubilee nomination process. Laikipia County has caught our eyes. Inside sources have today informed us of what a joke the whole process of Jubilee Gubernatorial nomination was in Laikipia County.





What transpired in Laikipia is either a beginning of a very funny joke or a slap on the face of party democracy that we all been singing about. The people of Laikipia deserve to know the truth and they deserve a leader they have chosen not anyone imposed on them by power brokers.





In Laikipia County it was a battle between the incumbent Governor Irungu and Muriithi Ndiritu. From what we all know Ndiritu won the popular vote (he was declared the winner against the incumbent) and was subsequently issued with the Jubilee nomination certificate. The incumbent Governor Irungu, who is unpopular on the ground, immediately moved to the Political party dispute tribunal and launched a complaint.





Suddenly the Political Parties Tribunal ordered Jubilee to issue Governor Irungu with the certificate instead of Muriithi Ndiritu who had won fair and square. Angered Ndiritu moved to high court. And unfortunately the high court upheld the decision of the political party dispute tribunal.





Up to yesterday it was not clear what criteria the Political Parties Tribunal used to squash Ndiritu’s win and declare Irungu the winner but information reaching us is explosive. Reliable sources informed us that there is alleged ksh17million that exchanged hands for this decision to be arrived at.





Allegedly Governor Irungu bribed the…



