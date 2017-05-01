KISIIs say they will not vote for UHURU over unbearable cost of living! We will vote for RAILA.Politics 05:10
Tuesday May 9, 2017 - A good number of Kisii County residents have blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta over high commodity prices in Kenya.
Over the last 6 months, most commodities have seen sharp price increases in most parts of the county.
Empty shelves greet customers in most supermarkets as products go missing in a glut that has been blamed on low supply.
Empty shelves greet customers in most supermarkets as products go missing in a glut that has been blamed on low supply.
In an interview with journalists on Monday, Kisii residents accused President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government of...
Page 1 2