KISIIs say they will not vote for UHURU over unbearable cost of living! We will vote for RAILA.

Tuesday May 9, 2017 - A good number of Kisii County residents have blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta over high commodity prices in Kenya.





Over the last 6 months, most commodities have seen sharp price increases in most parts of the county.



Empty shelves greet customers in most supermarkets as products go missing in a glut that has been blamed on low supply.





In an interview with journalists on Monday , Kisii residents accused President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government of...



