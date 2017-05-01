KISIIs say they will not vote for UHURU over unbearable cost of living! We will vote for RAILA.

...failing to implement price cuts promised in the last budget.





Mr Cleophas Mira, a groceries trader at the Kisii Town Fruit and Vegetable Market, said he was no longer able to meet his financial obligations at the merry go round fund he shares with colleagues at the market.





Mr Vincent Onkoba, a trader at the market, said the price hikes had made life unbearable for his family.





“I suspect an artificial shortage has been created to push up the prices of most consumer goods for hidden political motives.”





“What is the rationale behind the sudden price hikes if not for political operatives to profit from poor suffering?” Onkoba wondered.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



