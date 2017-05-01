Kisii Council of Elders bans RAILA and his men from politicking in funerals! ODM leaders love this

Wednesday May 24, 2017 - A section of Kisii community elders have banned Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders from politicking during funerals.





ODM leaders led by Raila Odinga have a habit of visiting funerals where they play politics instead of consoling mourners.





Addressing journalists in Kisii town on Tuesday , the elders led by their chairman, James Matundura, said leaders should respect the dead and that funerals are cultural events.





He told politicians to...



