KINDIKI supports RAILA’s Presidency; reveals who UHURU is paying to split NASA after lineup

National Super Alliance (NASA) campaign coordinator in Tharaka Nithi, Isiah Kindiki, is now accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee of fueling cracks in alliance after unveiling of the line-up last week.





Speaking from Johannesburg, Prof. Kindiki, who is a brother to Senate Majority Leader, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, alleged that Uhuru/ Ruto were paying insiders to cause cracks in NASA over the deal regarding the lineup.





He said there was enough consultations among leaders and NASA affiliate parties before settling on Raila Odinga as the flag bearer.





“Jubilee is behind the hitches being experienced in NASA,” said Kindiki.





Kindiki exuded confidence of NASA forming the next Government saying Raila Odinga is the best man to beat Uhuru and that he would garner half of the votes in Tharaka Nithi County.





“Uhuru /Ruto have neglected us for long. We want to make sure that Jubilee goes home so that NASA can develop this country,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST