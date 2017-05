Friday May 19, 2017 - Jubilee officials from Mt. Kenya now want the party’s Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, sacked and barred from heading President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaigns. - Jubilee officials from Mt. Kenya now want the party’s Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, sacked and barred from heading President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaigns.





Speaking during a meeting in Murang’a, Jubilee officials from 11 Counties accused Raphael Tuju of running down Jubilee Party and Uhuru’s campaigns by sidelining them.





They demanded that they..