KIKUYUs suspend chairman who cursed SK MACHARIA for saying RAILA won! Is Mt. Kenya shifting?

Sunday May 7, 2017 - It appears that Mt. Kenya politics are changing and the ground could be shifting from towards former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and NASA.





This is after Kikuyu Council of Elders suspended their chairman who cursed Royal Media Services Chairman, SK Macharia, for saying that Raila Odinga won the 2007 General Election but his victory stolen by former President Mwai Kibaki.





The elders suspended Waweru wa Mbugua for five years for misrepresenting the group when he led other members to curse SK Macharia for saying the truth.





They said they are Christians and therefore do not believe in curses, noting that Waweru crossed the red line.





The elders also suspended 16 other members from Kiambu County who visited Nairobi Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero, and promised that they will support his re-election in 2017, for four years.





The Kenyan DAILY POST