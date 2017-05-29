KHALWALE’s goose is cooked as ORENGO shuts him up and tells him to go to HELL

Monday May 29, 2017 -The supremacy battle between Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Senator Boni Khalwale took another twist over the weekend after ODM bigwigs defended Oparanya against Khalwale’s accusations regarding the misappropriation of county funds.





Speaking during an ODM meeting in Kakamega, Siaya Senator James Orengo poured cold water on efforts by the Senate to declare Governor Oparanya unfit to run for office.

He accused Khalwale of fighting Oparanya through the Senate and vowed never to let the Senate be used to scuttle Oparanya’s chances.





Orengo noted that the Senate lacks the legal mandate to stop Oparanya from defending his seat.





“There is a difference between passing a resolution and making laws. What is happening in the Senate cannot in anyway bar Oparanya from seeking re-election,” Orengo said.





The Siaya Senator urged Oparanya to remain focused and not to be shaken by threats from the Senate.



