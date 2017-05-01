KHALWALE warns RAILA and KALONZO against imposing their own relatives on Kenyans.

..dare imagine taking brother and son to EALA.”





“It falls flat on the face on inclusivity," said Khalwale.





NASA coalition has always been accusing the Jubilee administration of failure to accord inclusivity in public appointments but this latest move may seem to be contravening one of their seven pillars of development.





Oburu has since dismissed the appointment and even plans to retire from elective politics and focusing his energies in campaigning for his brother Raila Odinga.





“I don’t want that seat and I will instead campaign for Raila Odinga,” Oburu said.





