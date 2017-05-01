Kenyan Prisons officer beats a civilian like Burukenge in Nairobi CBD (Watch VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 - This video of a Prison Officer punching and kicking a civilian in Nairobi has elicited mixed reactions.





From the video, the two seem to have had an altercation before the officer started unloading on the civilian, who also tried to hit-back.





It is not clear what the bone of contention was but most people feel that the Officer had no right to get physical with the civilian.





It took the intervention of other officers to restrain him as crowds started to mill around the scene.





Watch the video below.



