Kenyan man set to marry S£XY Real Housewives of Atlanta Star - PHOTOs from their Nguracio.

Shamea Morton, one of the stars for American reality TV show, Real Housewives of Atlanta, is set to marry her Kenyan fiancé, Gerald Mwangi, after the couple held a traditional ceremony during Easter weekend.





She posted a photo of the two of them donning Kikuyu traditional clothing during the ceremony and confirmed that their wedding is set for July 22 in Nyeri this year.





“This past weekend was my ‘Kuracia and Nguracio (Dowry and Traditional Kikuyu wedding ceremony) it was BEAUTIFUL!” she wrote.





See the pics below.