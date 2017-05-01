Kenyan man deported from Australia for showing an 8 year old girl his P£N!$... SHAME

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - A 27-year old Kenyan-born Italian was deported from Australia over indecent public behavior.





The man by the name Salesa Casali, who works as a fruit picker was arrested and charged with two separate incidents.





First was m@stvrb@t!ng at the home of a sleeping woman, and 4 days later in front of an eight-year-old girl at a supermarket aisle.





“It was a deliberate act.”





“He had shown s3xv@l interest in...



