Kenyan man deported from Australia for showing an 8 year old girl his P£N!$... SHAME

...the child.”





“It was not an isolated incident as he did a similar offence in the Bundaberg IGA store,” said Crown prosecutor, Melissa Wilson.





Defence barrister Peter Richards said Casali was born in Kenya but was adopted by an Italian couple and raised in Venice.





He had done various jobs including fruit picking and Mr Richards confirmed to Judge Helen Bowskill QC that he could not be released because he had no Australian Visa.





“I will be in custody until Immigration come to deport me,” Casali said through an interpreter.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



