Kenyan Harvard Alumnus takes mother to varsity after she missed his graduation 24-years ago (PHOTOs)

This Kenyan Harvard alumnus has won the hearts of netizens after taking his mother to the University 24-years after she missed his graduation ceremony.





The thoughtful guy by the name Chris Mburu, revealed on Facebook that his mother was absent from his graduation ceremony from Harvard Law School because it was too expensive for her to make the trip from his native village to the United States.





He followed the post with heartwarming photos of the trip.





See the post below.