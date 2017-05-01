Kenyan couple who went viral after doing Sh 100 wedding now have a mini-supermarket (PHOTOs)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 06:14

Wednesday, 24 May 2017 - The couple from Mwiki who did Sh 100 wedding have started a mini-supermarket.

The couple got attention on social media when photos of their cheap wedding went viral online.


Ann and Wilson received a lot of support from well-wishers and their lives have totally changed.

See photo of their mini-supermarket in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno