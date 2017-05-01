Kenyan couple who went viral after doing Sh 100 wedding now have a mini-supermarket (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 06:14
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 - The couple from Mwiki who did Sh 100 wedding have started a mini-supermarket.
The couple got attention on social media when photos of their cheap wedding went viral online.
Ann and Wilson received a lot of support from well-wishers and their lives have totally changed.
See photo of their mini-supermarket in the next page
Page 1 2