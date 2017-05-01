Kenyan-born LUCY GICHUI makes history after being sworn in Australian senate! VIDEO

Thursday, May 11, 2017 - Kenyan-born, Lucy Gichuhi, makes history as the first person of African descent to be in Australia's Federal Parliament.





Mrs, Gichui, who hails from Nyeri, is now a Senator in Australia, one of the 12 representing the state of South Australia, after being sworn in on Tuesday .





She relocated to with her family to Australia in 1999 and thereafter forfeited Kenyan citizenship two years later .





“I thank God, my husband and daughters, my father and all other friends, family and supporters for your encouragement, and sharing the vision we hold to unite Australia as one,” the 54-year old lawyer said.





