Kenya will burn like hell if you touch MWAKWERE – AISHA JUMWA tells UHURU

Monday May 29, 2017- Kilifi women representative, Aisha Jumwa, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto against disrespecting National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders from Coast region.





Speaking in Kilifi on Friday, Jumwa said Uhuru-Ruto have been attacking Coast leaders on baseless issues.





Jumwa cited a case last week where President Uhuru Kenyatta lashed at former Kenyan Ambassador to Tanzania Chirau Ali Mwakwere, for joining NASA.





“We are telling UhuRuto to leave Mwakwere alone because he has done nothing to warrant their condemnation,” Jumwa said.





She said that after attacking and frustrating Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Jubilee now wants to frustrate Mwakwere.





Jumwa claimed that Jubilee is afraid of the Coast region and is using intimidation tactics to silence vocal opposition leaders.





During a rally in Lamu last week, Uhuru threatened to expose Mwakwere, saying he should be the last person to pretend that he cares about the interest of locals in regard to land and minerals.



