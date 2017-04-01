Kenya Got Talent: Watch this incredibly talented kids during high school games (VIDEO)

Sunday, May 7, 2017 - These amazing kids showing off their prowess at high jump during school games is proof that Kenya is a hotbed of talent.

While Kenya is known world over for the exploits of its runners, it appears there are other hidden gems that need to unearthed and nurtured.

The raw talent exhibited by these boys can be polished and go on to be world beaters.

Watch the amazing video below that has wowed many.

