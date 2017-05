KDF acquires 12 sophisticated attack helicopters from the US to wipe out AL SHABAAB rats.

Monday May 8, 2017 - The Kenyan Government has purchased 12 new American made light attack helicopter gunships to boost Kenya Defense Forces’ (KDF) aerial capabilities. The Kenyan Government has purchased 12 new American made light attack helicopter gunships to boost Kenya Defense Forces’ (KDF) aerial capabilities.





According to a statement issued by KDF, the new attack helicopters; MD530F are set to replace ageing MD500 fleet.





The new attack birds will be the core of the reconnaissance equipments supporting KDF ground forces in the...