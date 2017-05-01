KDF acquires 12 sophisticated attack helicopters from the US to wipe out AL SHABAAB rats.

Monday May 8, 2017 - The Kenyan Government has purchased 12 new American made light attack helicopter gunships to boost Kenya Defense Forces’ (KDF) aerial capabilities.

According to a statement issued by KDF, the new attack helicopters; MD530F are set to replace ageing MD500 fleet.

The new attack birds will be the core of the reconnaissance equipments supporting KDF ground forces in the...

