KDF acquires 12 sophisticated attack helicopters from the US to wipe out AL SHABAAB rats.

..ongoing fight against Islamist Al Shabaab terrorists in Somalia.





The deal which will cost Kenya’s taxpayer Sh 25 billion has been approved despite opposition by a Washington based organization which had an affiliation with former anti graft Czar, John Githongo.





The deal also includes the purchase of 12 MD530F Cayuse Warrior light attack helicopters, machine gun pod systems, rocket launcher systems and assorted ammunition.





In total, KDF will receive 12 MD530F weaponries helicopters, 24 heavy machinegun pods, 24 HMP400 machine gun pod systems, 24 M260 rocket pods and 4,032 M151 high explosive rockets.





