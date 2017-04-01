Karma catching up with her! Man recounts what MILLICENT OMANGA did to him in Westlands.Entertainment News, Featured Articles 12:36
Nairobi Women Rep, Millicent Omanga, was busy crying outside Jubilee headquarters after Shebesh rigged the hotly contested Jubilee nominations.
Millicent Omanga spent millions of shillings putting up campaign billboars in Nairobi, hoping that she will clinch the ticket.
But it’s karma catching up with her.
Read what she did to this man in Westlands sometime back.
The Kenyan DAILY POST