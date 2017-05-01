KANYARI KANDO: What this crazy pastor did in Church will leave you in stitches (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - These so called pastors from down South never cease to amaze. From making congregants eat grass, snakes to using insecticides, there is nothing they haven’t done.





Now a pastor from Zimbabwe has raised the bar higher after he claimed to have God’s mobile phone number and promised to share it to the public soon.





The guy by the name Paul Sanyangore from Victory World International Ministries Church was filmed talking to "God" on his phone.





He was filmed “speaking to God” while pacing up and down during a church service while a female member of the congregation knelt down in the church.





Watch the video below.





🇿🇼Zimbabwean Pastor who has God's Direct Mobile 📲📲Number. Africa my Africa! One Day we go get sense! pic.twitter.com/LKHd7X7v52 May 22, 2017