KAMBA LADIES are naughty and S£XY, NTHENYA is giving men sleepless nights on Instagram (PHOTOs)Entertainment News, Photos 14:04
Although men fear them because of their thirst for s3x, these ladies have been blessed with natural beauty.
Just look at the likes of Betty Kyallo and Lillian Muli, the two Kamba screen-sirens who make Kenyan men go gaga.
As we were strolling the internet, we came across a Kamba lady called Nthenya, a s3xy mamacita who loves showing off her “nyash”.
She is one hell of a s3xy “quail.”
See her photos in the next page