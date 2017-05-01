KALONZO tells RAILA to choose between him and MUTHAMA - I can still join UHURU/ RUTO!

Tuesday May 23, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has given NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga a seven day ultimatum to decide on whether he will work with him or with Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama.


Addressing journalists in Mlolongo after attending a church service on Sunday, Kalonzo said that he will ask Raila Odinga to choose him or Muthama because the Senator has been undermining him in Ukambani.

“There will come a time when I will ask Raila to choose whether to work with Muthama or Kalonzo,” angry Kalonzo stated.

On Saturday during the....

