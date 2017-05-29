KALONZO reveals the reason why UHURU will be one term President like GOODLUCK JONATHAN

Monday May 29, 2017- Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has revealed the reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta will be one term president like former Nigerian leader, Goodluck Jonathan.





Jonathan served as Nigeria president from 2010 to 2015 where he was thrashed by Mohammadu Buhari who is a close ally of NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.





Jonathan served for only one term.





Speaking on Sunday at Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi, Kalonzo said Uhuru will be a one term President because of the people around him.





He said Uhuru will lose because he is surrounded by thieves like his deputy William Ruto who he termed as a liar and a traitor.





“Today, I want to respond to his claims that my backyard is in Jubilee. He is a liar. In fact, he is the reason Uhuru will be sent home in August," Kalonzo said.





Kalonzo also urged Kenyans from all parts of the country to come out in large numbers on August 8th and send Jubilee Government home.



