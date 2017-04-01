KALONZO reveals how RAILA forced them to endorse him as flag bearer - I wanted ISAAC RUTO

Barely a week after unveiling Raila Odinga as the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate at Uhuru Park, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has come out to explain what transpired behind the curtains that forced other principals to endorse Raila as flag bearer.





Speaking during an interview on Citizen Radio, Kalonzo revealed that he didn’t want Raila Odinga as the NASA flag bearer.





He confessed that he rooted for Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto to be given the NASA flag-bearer ticket and him as his running mate.





“Nilikua nimehimiza wenzangu katika NASA kumuunga Gavana Rutto kama mgombea urais nikiwa naibu wake (I had urged my colleagues in NASA to back Governor Ruto as flag-bearer and I would be his deputy)," Kalonzo said.





He noted that his idea was sidestepped after it emerged that Ruto stood no chance against Uhuru and Ruto and that’s when they settled on Raila Odinga who has proved more than once of being capable of beating Jubilee.





“Ilibidi tumuunge Mheshimiwa Raila ili tupate ushindi (We were compelled to back Raila for us to get victory)," he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST