KALONZO MUSYOKA reveals the person behind his foundation’s woes and it is not UHURU.

Friday May 5, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed the person who is behind the freezing of Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation’s accounts.





Last week, the NGO Coordination Board said it had frozen accounts and suspended operations of the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation after accusing it of engaging in money laundering and operating illegal accounts.





And on Wednesday , the former Vice President dismissed these allegations, saying the same board had cleared his NGO less than a month ago and wondered why it had turned around to accuse him of violating the law while linking this act to the Uhuru Kenyatta-led government.





“I am not exonerating the President but I would be very surprised if he would besmirch a family. We know people who are driven by vendetta and it is his (Uhuru's) number two and his people. We know the vendetta people and we will deal with them,” Kalonzo said.





But in a quick rejoinder, Deputy President William Ruto dismissed these claims and urged Kalonzo to carry his cross alone and avoid linking him to his mess.





The Kenyan DAILY POST