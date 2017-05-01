KALONZO MUSYOKA is a fool and he should know that he doesn’t own Wiper Party - MUTHAMA

KALONZO MUSYOKA is a fool and he should know that he doesn’t own Wiper Party - MUTHAMAPolitics 06:25
Thursday May 11, 2017 - Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has accused Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, of being a dictator who cannot unite the Kamba community.
Addressing journalists at his Gigiri home on Tuesday, Muthama criticised Kalonzo saying that he does not own the Wiper Movement.
The outspoken Senator insisted that the political outfit belongs to all members and not just Kalonzo, also the..
Page 1 2