KALONZO kicks MUTHAMA out of Wiper for pledging loyalty to RAILA and calls him a traitor

..former chief officer in the Government of Machakos County, Jackson Musyoka Kala, as the Wiper Senatorial candidate in Machakos.





“As the National Elections Body for the Wiper Party, we are obliged to make sure the party has candidates for all elective positions,”





“Since Senator Muthama hinted that he won’t contest, at least on a Wiper Party ticket, we had no option but to get a candidate for the position,” said board chairperson Agatha Solitei.





Muthama vowed never to campaign for Kalonzo or Wiper going forward and pledged loyalty to Raila Odinga saying his focus will be to ensure he wins the August polls.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



