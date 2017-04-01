KALONZO has stolen millions meant for poor Kenyans and orphans through his phony NGO.

The Government has frozen accounts of Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation after details emerged that he has been using the money to campaign instead of helping the poor and orphans.





The money of the foundation is always donated by international organizations with the sole aim of helping the needy and the disadvantaged.





But Kalonzo has been using the money to campaign for National Super Alliance (NASA) where he is the running mate of CORD leader, Raila Odinga.





According to the NGO coordination board, Kalonzo has also been using the NGO to launder money which is against the law in Kenya.





“The Board finds that there is sufficient cause to warrant forensic investigations into the affairs of the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation on possible cases of money laundering and diversion of donor aid," said a letter signed by NGO board CEO, Fazul Mohamed.





“The Board has noted that the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation cannot fully account for Sh146 million; funds the foundation received from donors with the promise of improving the lives of marginalised communities, provision of healthcare and quality education, among other poverty alleviation interventions in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni Counties,” said part of the letter..





Fazul said that the Board had confirmed the existence of secret, illegal and unauthorised bank accounts, both local and foreign, and that they are operated by "strangers", contrary to the provisions of the enabling charity law and existing financial regulations.





However, Kalonzo dismissed the accusations and said Jubilee Party operatives want to soil his name.





The Kenyan DAILY POST