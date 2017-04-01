KALONZO has betrayed the KAMBA nation, he was to be the flag bearer - FRANCIS NYENZE says.

Minority Leader in Parliament, Francis Nyenze, has said former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka betrayed the Kamba nation by accepting to be Raila Odinga‘s running mate in the August 8 th General Election.





Addressing a Press Conference on Saturday , Nyenze who is also the Kitui West MP, said Kalonzo is the number one enemy of the community for accepting to be Raila’s running mate.





The vocal lawmaker complained about how Musyoka has taken Kambas for a ride.





According to the MP, Kalonzo promised not to take anything else apart from the Presidency but he has not honored his word.





Nyenze insisted on the validity of the Raila-Kalonzo MoU. He promised to lead his community against the Musyoka crafted political games.





“We will not accept to be used as tissue papers for another 5 years. We want to be in the Government in August,” Nyenze said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST