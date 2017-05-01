KALONZO doesn’t trust RAILA ODINGA and has never done so! MUTAHI NGUNYI releases evidence.Politics 06:38
Monday May 22, 2017 - Celebrated political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has claimed that National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have so much mistrust for each other that each has a plan ‘B’.
In an interview with a local daily, Mutahi said the decision by Wiper Democratic Movement to present the name of Kalonzo Musyoka as a presidential candidate is a good sign of mistrust in NASA.
Mutahi said Kalonzo has done this just in case Raila Odinga declines to..
