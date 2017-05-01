KALONZO confirms UHURU will beat RAILA in August and NASA can’t take it - Nothing like Joshua

Thursday May 11, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has once again sparked controversy in the National Super Alliance (NASA) even after being named former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate.





This is after he claimed that it is only him who can beat Jubilee to clinch the Presidency and no one else.





Speaking at Bomas of Kenya, Kalonzo promised his supporters that he will clinch the Presidency come 2022 General Election.





In what appeared to..



