KALONZO also rejects independents and reveals what will happen to RAILA if the worst happens

Sunday May 28, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, has also rejected the so called independent candidates, especially those in Opposition strongholds, saying they are bad for NASA.





Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo warned that electing independent candidates will not only kill political parties in Kenya but would be dangerous to Raila Odinga’s Presidency.





He noted that for Raila to be successful as..



