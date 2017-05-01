KALENJINs tell RAILA to stop wasting time in Rift Valley - We will vote for UHURU 100 percent.

Friday May 19, 2017 - Kalenjin community leaders have asked National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to stop wasting time in Rift Valley because it is Jubilee Party stronghold.





The leaders led by Sotik MP, Joyce Laboso, urged Raila Odinga to campaign elsewhere because Kalenjins know who to support in August.





Laboso said President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy President William Ruto will be...



