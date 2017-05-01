KALENJIN elders perform a ritual and endorse RAILA ODINGA’s Presidency! It is over for UHURU

Sunday May 28, 2017 - A section of Kalenjin community elders joined their Luo counterparts on Saturday in performing a ritual of blessing National Super Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.





The event held in Nyahera, Kisumu County, saw elders drawn from Nandi, Kipsigis, Keiyo and Talai converge at Luo Council of Elders chairman, Willis Opiyo Otondi’s home for the ceremony.





“We have buried the hatched and...



