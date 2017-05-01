KABOGO to vie for Kiambu Governor as an Independent Candidate! Will he thrash BABA YAO?

Monday May 15, 2017 - Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has said that he will vie as an independent candidate in the upcoming General Election.





Speaking on Saturday , Kabogo, who was thrashed by Kabete MP, Ferdinand Waititu alias Baba Yao, in the just concluded Jubilee Primaries, said he has consulted widely and he will vie as independent candidate.





"Having consulted my wife, Kiambu residents and friends I hereby announce my independent candidature...I will be on the ballot.”





“At the end of the day, we are..



